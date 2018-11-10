Syed Saddiq: Give youths space and chance to spearhead Malaysia Baharu drive

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said Malaysian youths must be given the space and opportunity to become leaders now, and not just the future. — Photo by Mohd Firdaus Abdul Latif

MUAR, Nov 10 — Youths must be given the space and opportunity to become leaders now, and not just the future, in the country’s drive towards its Malaysia Baharu aspirations, said Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

The Muar Member of Parliament said that was not the case under the previous administration, which viewed youths as being inexperienced and too young to be consulted when making decisions on the country’s agenda.

Saying this would not happen under the Pakatan Harapan administration, he called on youths to boldly step forward and voice their opinions.

“Malaysia Baharu does not belong to me nor to any single party. It belongs to every Malaysian, regardless of age, religion, race or background.

“Everyone has a role in driving the country towards its aspirations of Malaysia Baru in this context the voice of youth is very important,” he said at the closing ceremony of the National Youth Inheritance Programme at Kampung Parit Bugis here today.

Also present was Information Department director-general Datuk Ibrahim Abdul Rahman.

The four-day programme, which ended yesterday, saw the 132 participants staying with their host families to experience rural living and learn life values.

Syed Saddiq told reporters after the ceremony that his ministry would ensure the participation of youths at every level of the administration in spearheading the government’s agenda.

He said his ministry had been allocated RM70 million under Budget 2019 to develop a programme to train youngsters to become leaders and assets to the country.

“We are working on the module and details so that even if there is a change of government youngsters will continue to be empowered and play prominent roles for the country,” he said. — Bernama