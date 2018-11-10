Petra Jaya PKR candidate lodges police report over change in polling date

A candidate for the Petra Jaya division chief’s post in PKR’s election in Sarawak has lodged a police report against the party’s central and state election committees for last minute changes to the polling date. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Nov 10 — Iswardy Morni, a candidate for the Petra Jaya division chief’s post in Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) election in Sarawak, has lodged a police report against the party’s central and state election committees for last minute changes to the polling date.

He lodged the report at the Simpang Tiga Police Station here at 1.41pm.

“I think there are elements of fraud and sabotage from the election committee and the head of the division itself,” he told reporters after filing the report.

According to Iswardy, he only received an SMS on the postponement of the Petra Jaya division polling date, which was to be held today, to November 11, last night (November 9). It was a directive by the state PKR election committee, led by Baharuddin Moksen, who is also defending the Petra Jaya Division chief’s post.

Iswardy said the notice was too short, considering the mobilisation of voters was already in place.

There was a slight commotion in the election process for the Petra Jaya Division today as some of the 1,526 PKR members who had come out to vote were informed that the polling date had been changed to tomorrow. — Bernama