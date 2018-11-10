Water sports has great potential in Malaysia, says Anwar

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said water sports has great potential in Malaysia. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PORT DICKSON, Nov 10 — Water sports has great potential in the country, and all parties should provide the necessary incentives and assistance to further its development, Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

According to Anwar, more water sports activities should be organised, and Malaysia should emulate Australia, which has created a name for itself in the field.

“The beaches in Port Dickson must be preserved and utilised for recreational purposes, and we must intensify our efforts to improve water sports (in the country).

“I believe water sports should be given due attention and encouragement because not only is it good for health, but also shapes discipline,” he said during the launch of the Negri Sembilan Canoe Association (Nesca) here today.

Nesca president Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman Zaharudin was also present.

Meanwhile, Megat D. Shahriman said Nesca planned to develop Malaysia’s best canoe sports excellence centre in Port Dickson, equipped with the best facilities and trainers.

“We will work with the Department of Irrigation and Drainage in the state to identify certain locations, especially rivers which can be used for recreational purposes and top-class canoe competitions.

“We will also work with the State Sports Council to produce top-class canoe athletes, with a target of three gold medals in the 2020 Malaysia Games,” he said. — Bernama