Lau, Yong fight for Gerakan’s top post

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Gerakan vice-president Datuk Dominic Lau will compete against deputy youth chief Andy Yong Kim Seng for the post of party president in the party elections on November 17.

The one-against-one fight for the president’s post was announced by the Gerakan National Election Supervisory Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Chin Fook Weng at the end of the nomination period for the 2018-2021 term here today.

The deputy presidential election would also witness a one-on-one clash between Penang Gerakan chairman Oh Tong Keong and vice-president A. Kohilan Pillay.

The election for the Youth wing would see Chew Teik Thye opposed by Ooi Zhi Yi while in the Wanita wings all the top positions were won unopposed as only one candidate was registered for each post.

Janice Wong Oi Foon won the Wanita chief’s post while Raja Sara Raja Petra won the Women’s deputy chief’s post.

Raja Sara, 30, who is the daughter of blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin, was also one of the eight candidates who would be contesting for the three Gerakan vice-presidents’ posts.

A total of 1,500 delegates from the party, division and state branches would choose their leaders in the Gerakan National Delegates Conference.

On Sept 16, Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong announced his resignation as Gerakan president following the dismal performance of the party at the 14th General Election (GE14) in May.

At GE14, Gerakan lost all the 11 Parliamentary seats and 31‘state seats it contested.

In June, the party announced leaving Barisan Nasional (BN) to become an independent after joining BN since 1973. — Bernama