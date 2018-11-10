Macron says Europe should take on more of defence burden

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes US President Donald Trump at the Elysee Palace on the eve of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Paris, France, November 10, 2018. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Nov 10 — French President Emmanuel Macron said today Europe had to take greater responsibility for its own defence, saying he agreed with US President Donald Trump on the need for greater “burden sharing” by Europe in Nato.

“I am obviously going to share with President Trump the proposals made on Europe’s strategic defence capabilities and the need for a Europe that is able to take on more of the common burden at the heart of Nato,” Macron said ahead of talks with Trump at the Elysee Palace.

Trump is in France for two days of commemorations around the 100th anniversary of the end of World War one. — Reuters