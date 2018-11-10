Azmin gains clear edge in final lap of PKR race

The PKR voting process in Bandar Kuching branch November 10, 2018. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 10 — Incumbent Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has taken a large lead in the contest for the deputy president’s post over challenger Rafizi Ramli on the first day of the party’s polls in Sarawak.

He took 1,251 votes while Rafizi obtained 138 from the nine branches that have completed voting.

The economic affairs minister won the support of Batang Lupar, Bandar Kuching, Batang Sadong, Saratok, Lanang, Lawas and Baram while Rafizi claimed victory in Serian and Miri.

State PKR election coordinator Desmond Kho said the results from 13 other branches have yet to be announced while nine other branches will go to the polls tomorrow.

Four candidates aligned with Azmin vying for the four vice-presidential spots also secured the most votes from nine branches.

They are Dr Xavier Jayakumar (104 votes), Chua Tian Chang (99), Zuraida Kamaruddin (96) and Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin (91).

Nurul Izzah Anwar, who is aligned to Rafizi, is a distant fifth with 19 votes.