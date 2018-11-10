Anwar says doesn’t need to micromanage PKR elections

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said there is no need for him to ‘micromanage’ the party’s election amid controversy of fraud in Julau, Sarawak. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said there is no need for him to “micromanage” the party’s election amid controversy of fraud in Julau, Sarawak.

The Star reported Anwar as saying he trusted the integrity of the party elections committee to identify and handle any issues.

“There’s no need for me to be in Sarawak to micromanage, I trust in the integrity and ability of my party members tasked to handle the elections.

“I understand there are logistics and connectivity issues, but l leave it to them to manage,” Anwar reportedly said while attending to his constituency in Port Dickson.

He also likened the polls as a “family affair” and pointed out that it was democracy among the party’s grassroots members.

Unlike Umno, PKR allows its ordinary members to decide who the top party leadership should be instead of division chairmen and delegates.