Chamber of Commerce: China's aerospace companies keen to invest in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Several Chinese aerospace companies are keen to work with Malaysian companies to develop several science centre projects, the Malaysian Global Chamber of Commerce (MGCC) said.

Its president Prof Datuk Seri Alex Ong said the MGCC is exploring the sector's investment opportunities with prospective Chinese investors during a visit to the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) in Beijing yesterday where they met MIDA Investment Division Director Mohd Zukepli Embong.

“During the visit, Mohd Zukepli laid out the investment opportunities available in Malaysia in several fields of science centres to the prospective investors," Ong said in a statement today

Among those who were interested was a Chinese aerospace company, through its Malaysian subsidiary, Shenfei Aerospace International (M) Sd Bhd, which is ready to invest RM100 million in Malaysia and work with local companies to build international scientific centres in several states.

Shenfei Aerospace International Managing DIrector Datuk Steven Tiong and several aerospace entrepreneurs and representatives of aerospace organisations from Beijing were present during the visit.

Ong said MGCC was ready to become a conduit for Chinese aerospace organisations and entrepreneurs who were keen to hold exhibitions and disseminate information about the sector in Malaysia.

"This field has been empowered in the past but it needs to be improved in terms of recent knowledge to ensure that the country is not left behind and stays competitive.

“At the same time, it has given the country a great advantage to boost the economic gap and ties between Malaysia and other countries by having such technology," he said.

Ong said he believed foreign investors were keen to invest in several areas, especially in high-technology projects, following their confidence in the country’s new leadership, business-friendly attitude, policies, economic management and political stability.

Hence, Ong said the MGCC was willing to arrange meetings between Chinese investors with relevant ministries and state governments on the potential in hybrid technology undertaken by Chinese aerospace companies.

Meanwhile, Mao Hongwei, Director of Science Centre at the Beijing Shenfei Aerospace Application Technology Research Institute, said many collaborations could be implemented between two countries in the agriculture sector involving hybrid plant seed technology for the cultivation of vegetables in Malaysia. — Bernama