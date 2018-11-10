Syed Saddiq moots turning disused quarters into homes for rent

Syed Saddiq said the government should look after those who have housing issues. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Nov 10 — The Youth and Sports Ministry will propose to state governments that abandoned quarters be converted into transit or rental homes open to the public, particularly young Malaysians.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman was commenting on Johor in particular, but said the initiative could also be applied to other states.

“The proposal benefits the youth because it is very important that this group should be assisted not only in Johor but throughout Malaysia.

“I know every state has its own plans. In fact, as we plan on developing the nation, we should not forget about the youths who are left behind, especially those who have housing issues,” he said after closing the national-level Pewaris Muda 2018 young leader programme at Kampung Parit Bugis here today.

Also present were Information Department director-general Datuk Ibrahim Abdul Rahman and Maharani assemblyman Norhayati Bachok.

Syed Saddiq, who is also Muar MP, said cited examples of abandoned quarters being used as transit homes for the homeless in Penang and Kuala Lumpur.

Yesterday, the Johor state government welcomed the proposal to turn abandoned quarters into homes for rent, transit or even for sale to those with problems buying their own property.

However, Johor housing and rural development committee chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad said the state’s quarters facility was subject to the ministry or relevant government agencies purview, including issues regarding land ownership or whether it could be utilised for that purpose.