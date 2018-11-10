No government posts for Mustapa, says PM

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed receives a mock membership card from PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at a special ceremony in Petaling Jaya October 26, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KOTA BARU, Nov 10 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has stressed that no government posts would be offered to former Cabinet minister and Kelantan Umno Liaison chairman Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, who quit Umno and has now joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

Dr Mahathir said it was the policy of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government not to offer posts for a certain period of time to any former Umno leader.

“They must clean themselves from the previous government’s practices and (they) will see a certain period of time pass (before they can hold any posts),” he told reporters after meeting Kelantan PH leaders at a hotel here today.

Also present were the prime minister’s wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president, Mohamad Sabu and Kelantan PH chairman Senator Datuk Husam Musa.

Dr Mahathir also explained that PH welcomed any Umno leader or member wishing to join PH but they must accept the principles it championed.

On the quantum of petroleum royalty to Kelantan, Dr Mahathir said he was still scrutinising the matter from various angles before making a decision.

Touching on the fate of fishermen, farmers and smallholders who would be affected during this monsoon season, Dr Mahathir said the government would find a suitable method to assist them.

“Granting incentives as done by the previous government is not the best option because we want them to have a way to tackle the problem,” he said.

On PH’s six months of administering the country, Dr Mahathir said he was still unhappy with the government’s performance and that many things must be given attention such as efforts to help the people.

“If you ask me, I am definitely not satisfied, but the people appear to be happy and cheerful over the efforts we have taken especially in the endeavour to eradicate corruption,” he said.

The prime minister was also confident that his Cabinet ministers would always improve their performance from time to time.

“I always see them and discuss on how they can solve problems and improve their performance,” he said. — Bernama