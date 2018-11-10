Maszlee: Cabinet gave nod to amend UUCA

Education Minister Maszlee Malik delivers his speech at the International Islamic University Malaysia’s 34th convocation ceremony in Gombak November 10, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

GOMBAK, Nov 10 — Education Minister Maszlee Malik clarified today that the University and University Colleges Act 1971 (UUCA) will be amended instead of repealed, adding that the Cabinet has approved the move.

He explained that the law will be altered to allow students to be more active in politics, in line with the government’s plan to open up the ballot to younger Malaysians.

“The Cabinet has agreed to amend certain laws, including Section 15(2)(c) of the UUCA.

“We want more student participation in politics and such, so this is also in line with the government’s effort to reduce the voting age to 18,” he said after officiating the International Islamic University Malaysia’s 34th convocation ceremony here today.

The section he cited prohibits students from engaging in political parties’ activities within the confines of universities and other institutions of higher learning.

Regarding calls to allow political parties to establish branches directly in universities, he said this must be decided by the individual institution’s management.

Pakatan Harapan promised to repeal the UUCA in its election manifesto, making this the latest addition to the pact’s growing list of undelivered pledges.