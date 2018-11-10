Bogus MACC officers remanded for soliciting RM2m bribe

Yesterday, the MACC arrested three individuals at a golf club in Sungai Buloh, Selangor. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 10 — Four men who impersonated as Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers have been remanded for six days for allegedly soliciting RM2 million bribe from an individual with the honorific title of ‘Datuk Seri’.

Magistrate Muhammad Bukhori Md Ruslan issued the remand order against four men, aged 33 to 49, from today until November 15.

Earlier, the four suspects, in MACC orange lock-up uniforms, were seen arriving at the Putrajaya court compound at 9.10am.

Yesterday, the MACC arrested three individuals at a golf club in Sungai Buloh, Selangor, at 3pm while another was detained at Wangsa Melawati, Kuala Lumpur at 8.15pm.

According to a source, the four men were trying to solicit RM2 million bribe from the Datuk Seri who was believed to have a case involving the MACC.

Following the arrest, the MACC also seized seven mobile phones and several related documents from the four suspects and cash amounting to RM48,350 from one of them.

The case was investigated under Section 16 (a) (B) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama