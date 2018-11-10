Rafizi supporters accused of hogging loudspeaker in Kota Samarahan

A war of words erupted between supporters of Azmin and Rafizi in Kota Samarahan over the use of a loudspeaker. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA SAMARAHAN, Nov 10 — A war of words erupted between opposing sides during the Sarawak PKR elections today in the Kota Samarahan Division over the alleged use of a loudspeaker by the side supporting Mohd Rafizi Ramli, one of the two candidates for deputy president.

The argument led to the other side, supporting incumbent deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali who is defending the post, to make an official complaint to the Central Elections Committee on the matter, according to Datuk Mansor Othman, the Penang PKR chairman who is a candidate for the Central Leadership Council.

“I understand that a complaint (report) has been made for the Central Elections Committee to act. We noticed that the use of the loudspeaker had led to an argument between the two sides.

“As far as I know, during my visits to several states during the elections, the loudspeaker was not used. However, I wish to stress that the situation in Kota Samarahan is under control. It is much better than during some of the untoward incidents in the other states previously,” he said.

Mansor, who is said to be with the side supporting Mohamed Azmin, spoke to reporters after taking a closer look at the elections of the Kota Samarahan Division at the Kota Samarahan Industrial Training Institute hall here.

Bernama learned that Kota Samarahan PKR Division chief Jemree Sabli had informed the chief supervisor of the polling centre of the use of the loudspeaker this morning.

A check showed that a loudspeaker was in use at one of the three tents of the side supporting Mohd Rafizi located outside the perimeter fence of the institute since 8.30 am.

The loudspeaker was used for the playing of songs and to make spot announcements asking party members to vote for Mohd Rafizi. — Bernama