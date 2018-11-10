Less talk, more work, Rafidah tells govt

Rafidah echoed Daim’s recent comment that the government should stop pointing fingers and blaming the previous government for the country’s current problems. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government should talk less talk, work more in order to put the nation back on the right track, Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz said.

The former international trade and industry minister said the government must get on with governing and shouldering the enormous task of nation building.

She echoed Council of Eminent Persons Chairman Tun Daim Zainuddin’s statement that the government should stop pointing fingers and blaming the previous government that ruled the country for the past 61 years.

Daim told the government to start concentrating on delivering their promises to the people who have voted them during the 14th general election.

“Let’s get on with governing. But when the problems created by the previous government crop up, we have to tell the rakyat who created them. However, the rakyat also must know where the blame actually lies,” Rafidah commented.

Asked about the role she could play upon joining Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chaired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Rafidah said she would give her commitment to the PH government through her membership in the party.

Rafidah, who is currently AirAsia X Bhd chairman, stressed that her wish to join PPBM was “not because other people are joining it”.

“I don’t do anything with a personal plan or agenda... not my culture. For me, it’s a token participation, I have already done my bit to help PH win PRU 14,” she quipped.

Asean Traders Association President Datuk Moehamad Izat Emir said the association expressed relief that Daim offered a sound advice to the government.

“Tun Daim’s remarks were pertinent, wise and full of responsibility, in line with his duty as a government advisor.

“The culture of vilifying the opposition, dwelling into the past will not benefit the new government, contrary to the concept of openness practised in Parliament where everyone with a smartphone can access the debate by lawmakers,” he said.

Moehamad Izat said even though the government could lend credence to the information disclosed, the people would eventually become annoyed of the rhetoric if there were no significant changes made.

“We also seeing contests in the four parties in Pakatan Harapan that we don’t understand. They went to the polls as a team but now there is a tussle within the parties concerned. Which faction should we follow?

“What is important, Malaysians want development and progress, and Dr Mahathir’s leadership is still needed to avoid disunity,” Moehamad Izat said.

Meanwhile, Sunway Group Corporate Advisor Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam said the people were beginning to grow tired of the antics of blaming past leaders who had let the people down miserably.

“We need to review, revise, reform and rise faster on all fronts in our socio-economic and political development, while the government should plan for the present, while the future must be given a stronger thrust,” he said.

Ramon, who was former Transport Ministry secretary-general, noted that Daim was one of the few outstanding Malaysian leaders who could tell the government what to do and being listened to.

“The rightists and extremists have to be isolated in order for us to move forward as a more united and progressive New Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama