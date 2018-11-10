Dr M holds private meeting with Kelantan PPBM leaders

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (right) arrives for a meeting with Kelantan PPBM leaders in Kota Baru November 10, 2018. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Nov 10 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today held a closed-door meeting with the leadership of the Kelantan Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) at a hotel here.

The meeting took about an hour from 10.15am which was also attended by Kelantan Bersatu chief and State Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Kamaruddin Md Nor and his deputy Datuk Sazmi Miah.

Dr Mahathir, who is currently on a one-day visit to Kelantan, then attended a friendly gathering together with Kelantan PH leaders at the same hotel.

He was accompanied by his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali and Jeli Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob was scheduled to hold a meeting with Dr Mahathir to discuss various matters including development in the state at the hotel today at 3 pm.

To end his visit, Dr Mahathir would meet Federal departments heads in the state. — Bernama