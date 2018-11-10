Backstreet Boys announce album ‘DNA’ and international tour dates

Backstreet Boys’ ‘DNA’ will drop in January. — Pic courtesy of K-Bahn, LLC & RCA Records

LOS ANGELES, Nov 10 — The Backstreet Boys treated fans to a slew of news yesterday, sharing a new video for their single Changes, revealing details of their upcoming album “DNA” and unveiling a string of tour dates scheduled next year in Europe and North America.

After teasing the song Chances via social media since the beginning of November, the band has shared its video, which finds them dressed in dapper suits in a train station and ends in a sweeping dance routine between two waiting passengers.

Chances will feature on “DNA,” which is set to drop on January 25 and is now available for pre-order.

The boyband’s extensive tour in support of the album kicks off next May with 27 dates across Europe and the UK through late June. In July, they’ll pick up in North America, where they’re scheduled to play more than 40 dates over the course of two months.

The public on-sale date for tickets is set for November 14 in North America and November 16 in Europe. UK fans who pre-order the album will receive priority access to UK show tickets.

Find the full list of tour dates at www.backstreetboys.com/events. — AFP-Relaxnews