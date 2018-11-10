Three Sabah PKR divisions to hold polls re-run from today

PKR members use the e-voting system during the party’s polls in Sungai Tua, Selangor October 21, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 10 — The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) elections for three divisions in Sabah will be held again following the postponement of the election results on November 3 and 4, and will take place today and tomorrow.

The three divisions were Keningau, which would conduct the re-election process today, while re-elections for two other divisions, namely Tawau and Pensiangan, would be conducted tomorrow.

In Keningau, a Bernama check found that the re-election process at the PKR polling centre for the division was running smoothly with party members already starting to throng the venue at the Badminton Hall, Keningau Sports Complex, as early as 7am.

The voting process started at 9am and was expected to end at 4pm.

Security personnel were also stationed at the polling centre assisted by Rela members to ensure safety and a peaceful voting process.

A total of 6,000 members in the division were eligible to vote at this re-election. — Bernama