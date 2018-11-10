Three foreigners shot dead during attempted burglary in George Town

A police officer mans a checkpoint in Cyberjaya May 16, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 10 — Three foreigners, believed to be members of the “Rantau Gang”, were shot dead by police in a forested area after attempting to enter a bungalow in Tanjung Bungah, here early today.

Penang CID deputy chief (Intelligence/Operations) ACP Rahimi Raais said police received information on the break-in attempt at 4.20am and a patrol team in the area was despatched to the scene.

“On arrival, the policemen found the trio trying to enter the bungalow but fled to the forested area on noticing the presence of the police.

“A chase ensued for about 500m and as the policemen were trying to trace them in the forest, they came under sudden attack by the suspects who were armed with machetes. The policemen had no choice but shoot at the suspects in self-defence,” he told Bernama.

All three, believed to be in their 30s, were hit and died at the scene, he said.

Rahimi said police did not find any identity or travel documents on them and believed the gang has been active in the state the last few months.

The gang members were believed to be holding out in isolated areas and often targeted luxury homes, he said, adding that their haul was likely to run in the tens of thousands.

The bodies were sent to the Penang Hospital. — Bernama