‘Orange is the New Black’ sequel might be in the works

‘Orange is the New Black’ has proved to be one of the network's biggest hits. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

LOS ANGELES, Nov 10 — It ain’t over until it’s over—and it seems as though Season 7 of Orange is the New Black isn’t the last we’ll see of the hit prison-based comedy drama.

A potential sequel to popular, award-winning comedy drama series Orange is the New Black was suggested by the head of Lionsgate TV Group during a corporate earnings call.

Though a timescale was not provided, creator Jenji Kohan, who adapted Orange is the New Black from Piper Kerman’s prison term memoir, already has a deal with “OitNB” distributor Netflix, agreed following the success of her next series, “GLOW.”

“We’re already in discussions and, when the timing is right, we’ll talk further with Jenji about a potential sequel,” Lionsgate TV’s chairman, Kevin Beggs, said, per THR and Deadline.

Sony Pictures Television and AMC have already shown one way that a hit show’s spin-off could become a success, having followed up on “Breaking Bad” with prequel series “Better Call Saul,” now in its fourth season and continuing to accumulate multiple high-profile awards and nominations.

A Breaking Bad film is also thought to be entering principal production in New Mexico this month, though plot and casting details have been thin on the ground.

The collaborating companies this week also announced plans to produce several feature-length movies building on The Walking Dead TV adaptation, to be distributed via the television network.

Likewise, HBO has been working on various shows to succeed Game of Thrones, whose final season begins in 2019, with Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse recently announced as the first casting announcements for a prequel series. — AFP-Relaxnews