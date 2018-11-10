‘There’s something loose between my legs’: Vettel in radio shock

Ferrari's SebastianVettel after practice in Sao Paulo November 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 — Sebastian Vettel made light of his disappointment at missing out on beating Lewis Hamilton to a fifth world title yesterday with an unexpected message on Ferrari team radio.

The four-time champion spoke during second practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix where rivals Mercedes topped the times, Valtteri Bottas beating Hamilton by 0.003 seconds.

Vettel was third fastest in the session, complaining of what was originally thought to be problems with his car’s front suspension.

He supplied additional impromptu detail when he told the team: “There’s something loose between my legs.

“Apart from the obvious. Something is flying around my feet. I’d be proud if it was what you think it is, but it’s not.”

The mischievous Vettel later joked during an interview that the Interlagos circuit was bewitched and had a spell cast on it.

He declined to elaborate on his comments later. — AFP