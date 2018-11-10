Art meets technology in Poesy’s World

Liang’s upcoming solo exhibition will feature select series of her works including her popular, Rooftop Cats. — Picture courtesy of Poesy Liang

PETALING JAYA, Nov 10 — Poesy’s World, a solo art exhibition to be held in Kuala Lumpur will be using blockchain technology for provenance and authentication of artworks.

Blockchain allows for digital information to be distributed but not copied, making it an incorruptible record of economic transactions of virtually everything of value.

With this in mind, multitalented Malaysian artist Poesy Liang has been working closely with blockchain partner LuxTag, an anti-counterfeit and track and trace solution provider, to design an inventory tracking system for her artworks.

Incorporating blockchain-based tagging solutions makes Liang’s exhibition one of the first in the Malaysian art scene to do so.

Poesy’s World will be held at the Artemis Art gallery in Publika from November 18 to December 2 from 11am to 7pm and will feature artworks selected from several ongoing painting series created in recent years, including the popular Rooftop Cats and Cupcake Cats superflat painting series.

Liang, a multidiscipline artist, is responsible for many initiatives including Helping Angels, a grass-roots movement she began in 2007 based on random acts of kindness, and the Bald Empathy Movement, which is an interdisciplinary initiative that encompassed music composition and collaboration with photographers from around the world.

A selection of her works from her White Cartoon Sidewalk Series — done on sidewalks across Europe — will also be featured, marking a rare occasion where Liang’s works are exhibited in a commercial gallery setting.