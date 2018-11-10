Fossil brings new smart tech to a new smart watch

Fossil announces Wear OS-powered Sport Smartwatch. — Handout via AFP

ZURICH, Nov 10 — Fossil on Thursday announced the Sport Smartwatch, the company’s first model featuring a Snapdragon 3100 chip and Google’s Wear OS.

Our NEW #SportSmartwatch: lightweight design, endless color options and updated tech. It's the perfect pop for any lifestyle! https://t.co/2lfkzURojP pic.twitter.com/Zdk6uBPMeg — Fossil (@Fossil) November 8, 2018

Fossil is bringing its sport wearables up to speed with the new Sport Smartwatch powered by Wear OS by Google and a Snapdragon 3100 chip — the same chip used in the Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon and Montblanc Summit 2. The device is compatible with both iPhone and Android phones supporting all users in tracking their physical lifestyles.

In addition to standard smartwatch features like connecting with your smartphone and storing music, the Sport Smartwatch was designed with exercise in mind. The untethered GPS lets you leave your phone at home while you go for a jog and, simultaneously, the watch will automatically measure and track your heart rate and activity. Plus, the watch is swim-proof, so no workout has to begin with you taking your watch off.

The new and improved battery will last over 24 hours with two additional days if used in low-power mode.

The 41mm watch comes in six different colours, which you can pair with any 18mm straps, and the dials are completely customizable, so you can change the wallpaper to whatever you like. With silicon strap to match the watch frame, you can preorder the watch for US$255 (RM1,066). Shipping begins November 15. — AFP-Relaxnews