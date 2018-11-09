What leave? No Supreme Council member broached the topic today, says Zahid

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks during a press conference at the party headquarters in Kuala Lumpur November 9, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said there was no mention of the party’s top leadership asking him to take leave in their meeting today, amid several graft charges against him.

Zahid said even Youth wing chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki did not repeat his call last month, in the meeting.

“Not one of the supreme council members including the Youth chief have asked me to go on leave.

“We do take note of differing views in the party however it was only a suggestion from the Youth exco for the consideration of the party’s leadership,’’ he said during a press conference after chairing the meeting at Menara Dato Onn here.

Zahid explained that Umno intends to move forward from the subject, and focus on strengthening the party.

Previously, Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, party deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, and most recently Supreme Council member Tan Sri Noh Omar had called for Zahid to take leave.

This comes after Zahid claimed trial to 45 charges ranging from offences under the Penal Code, to the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.