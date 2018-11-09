PH government will fulfil its promises, says Dr M

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has stressed that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will fulfil the promises contained in its manifesto for the 14th General Election. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

REMBAU, Nov 9 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has stressed that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will fulfil the promises contained in its manifesto for the 14th General Election.

The prime minister said he knew that the people must be eager to enjoy the fruits of their success in changing the government and putting PH, the coalition of four parties, in power after the GE14.

“I believe that we will be able to fulfil all our promises, including to save the country,” he said in his brief speech at the Deepavali Open House 2018 at Dataran Rembau, which was attended by 7,000 people here tonight.

Also present were Undang Luak Rembau Datuk Lela Maharaja Datuk Muhamad Sharip Othman, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Wathya Moorthy, Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith, Negeri Sembilan Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim, Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin and state executive councillors.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahathir said Malaysians’ strong spirit of sharing and celebrating each other’s festivals is a good sign for further development of Malaysia.

“This definitely contributes to the peaceful and harmonious environment in Malaysia, which will enable the country to be further developed for the benefit of the rakyat,” he said.

Dr Mahathir, accompanied by his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, had earlier visited the Viviekananda Childcare Centre. — Bernama