Malaysia to meet Thailand in AFF Futsal final

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Malaysia have squeezed through to the final of the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Futsal Championship after overcoming Vietnam 5-4 in a penalty shootout in the semi-finals at Gedung Olahraga (GOR), Universitas Negeri Yogyakarta, Indonesia, today.

The match went into penalty shootout when both teams were tied 2-2 after full-time, according to AFF website, www.aseanfootball.org.

In the match, the national futsal squad led 2-0 from goals by Mohd Azwann Ismail in the fifth minute and Muhammad Azri Rahman in the 26th minute before Vietnam equalised via Vo Quoc Hung in the 30th minute and Nguyen Thanh Tin in the 40th minute.

Malaysia will be facing Thailand in the final on Sunday after the defending champions narrowly defeated Indonesia 3-2 in the other semi-final match at the same venue.

The final will be a repeat of 2017 which saw Thailand emerging as champions after defeating Malaysia 4-3. — Bernama