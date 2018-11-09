Kipre Tcetche to stay on with Terengganu next season

File picture shows Terengganu FC captain Tchetche Hermann Brice Kipre protesting after his goal was disallowed in their match against Negeri Sembilan at Stadium Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah in Kuala Terengganu, June 27, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 9 — Terengganu Football Club (TFC) captain, Kipre Tchetche, has confirmed he will be with The Turtles next season.

Kipre, 31, an Ivory Coast national, said fans of TFC need not fret over talks of him moving to another team as he is now on holiday and would return to don The Turtles’ jersey for the Malaysia League next season.

“Some are saying I’m going to leave the team (TFC), of course I’m not leaving the team for the next season. I’m just enjoying my holiday.

“I love you everybody, and don’t worry Kipre Tchetche will be back to Terengganu for the next season...Peteh Terengganu Peteh,” he said in a posting on the official Terengganu FC Instagram account today.

Earlier, the Malaysia Cup runners-up coach, Irfan Bakti Abu Salam said one of the import players and three local players would be leaving the team.

He said the situation was not shocking following the excellent performance of the team in the Malaysia Cup final recently which caught the attention of other teams. — Bernama