Drake has a ‘Scorpion’ follow-up album in the works

Drake has proven to be a chart mainstay with his recent albums. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 9 — Drake told fans at a show in Edmonton, Canada this week that he’ll get started on a follow-up to his latest album “Scorpion” as soon as he wraps up his current tour.

With just six shows left in his Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour, the Canadian rapper shared his post-tour plans with the audience, which include getting right down to work on the LP.

“Because I keep having nights like this that remind me why I love my job so much, I promise you that as soon as this tour is over (and maybe I’ll take, like, a little break) I’mma get right to work on a new album so we can be right here in Edmonton having a new party,” he told the crowd, as seen in a video posted to Twitter by a concert-goer.

“Scorpion,” Drake’s fifth studio album, dropped in June and featured singles including God’s Plan, Nice for What and In My Feelings.

While it is unknown when the follow-up might drop, the announcement on tour has some hoping for a 2019 release. — AFP-Relaxnews