Pensiangan parliamentary seat remains with PBRS

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 9 — The Pensiangan parliamentary seat remained under Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) after the Election Court here today dismissed an election petition filed by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) candidate in the 14th general election Raymond Ahuar.

Judge Ravinthran Paramaguru, in dismissing the petition, also ordered Raymond to pay cost of RM15,000 to Arthur Kurup, who won n the seat in the last general election.

Raymond, represented by lawyers Datuk Alex Decena and Faezah Abby Ibnu, filed the petition last June 18 on the grounds of money politics.

Raymond, who obtained 9,469 votes in the last general election lost in the contest for the Pensiangan parliament seat to Arthur, who won with a majority of 2,314 votes. — Bernama