Dr M welcomes Rafidah to join PPBM

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Tun Daim Zainuddin and Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz are pictured during a ceramah at Taman Bukit Piatu Mutiara, Melaka May 4, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has welcomed former international trade and industry minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz’s decision to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

“We welcome her. She (has been) working with us for a long time. We don’t know about post, but she will be a member,” Dr Mahathir, who is also Bersatu chairman, told reporters after delivering his keynote address at the World Chinese Economic Forum at Seri Kembangan near here, today.

Yesterday, Rafidah, who is known as the Iron Lady, was reportedly expressed her intention to join Bersatu, but yet to fill up the membership form.

A staunch supporter to Dr Mahathir, the long-time former Wanita Umno chief was sacked from Umno on May 5 following her vocal criticisms on former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and bad impacts of his leadership on the country prior to the 14th general election. — Bernama