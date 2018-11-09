Singaporean minister: M’sian media skipped ‘basic checks’ over article linking PM Lee, 1MDB

Singapore Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam called out some Malaysian media outlets for their failure to conduct ‘basic checks’. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 9 — Singapore Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam today called out some Malaysian media outlets for their failure to conduct “basic checks” on an article that sought to damage Singapore’s and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s reputation, TODAY reported.

While he did not name the media outlets involved, the minister was reportedly said that when allegations “appear in mainstream media, you would expect them to check the facts before publishing”.

“Basic checks would have shown the allegations to be false,” he was quoted as saying.

Shanmugam said the allegations were “absurd”.

He noted that the arguments made — that the HSR agreement had favoured Singapore, and that water prices too low – were “not new”.

“This article repeats those points, and adds a very nasty and malicious twist. It brings in 1MDB, it brings in (former Malaysian PM) Najib Razak, and says that our PM and the Singapore government were corrupt and complicit in the (1MDB) money laundering,” he was reportedly said.

The minister was reportedly called such articles “a classic example” of wanting to “damage confidence in Singapore, damage Singapore’s reputation internationally, (and) damage confidence in the Prime Minister”.

“We have debunked it immediately, and a lot of media have carried that, and we can go further,” Shanmugam said, adding that “Police will take action against all involved, based on investigations, and of course, based in AGC’s advice.”

Earlier today, Bernama reported that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) had filed a report with the Singapore Police Force against the author of an article published on http://statestimesreview.com/ on Nov 5, 2018, which made statements claimed to be false and malicious, and impugned the integrity of MAS as a financial regulator.

The article titled “Lee Hsien Loong becomes 1MDB’s key investigation target” alleged that Malaysia had signed several unfair agreements with Singapore, in exchange for Singapore banks’ assistance in laundering 1MDB’s funds.

The central bank said the article is “baseless and defamatory.” — Bernama