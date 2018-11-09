Azmin urges Selangor to focus on high-impact projects

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali is pictured in the Parliament building August 8, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA SELANGOR, Nov 9 — The Selangor government has been urged to focus on high-impact development projects so that the state will continue to be a major contributor to the country’s economic growth.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said this was in keeping with the allocation in Budget 2019 provided to Selangor recently.

“The government had agreed to provide a special allocation in the 11th Malaysia Plan to only six states, namely Sabah, Sarawak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah and Perlis.

“However, after talks were held with the Prime Minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad), on the development potential of this state, he agreed to provide Selangor with an allocation of RM2. 55 billion as announced in Budget 2019,” he said in his speech at the Selangor Development Briefing programme here today.

Also present was Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari.

Mohamed Azmin said with the additional allocation of RM400 million over the previous amount, Selangor is seen as capable of being the most developed state in the country.

“In Budget 2018, the allocation given to Selangor was only RM2.1 billion, so with the additional amount of about RM400 million, we want Selangor to continue being a viable state capable of spearheading the national economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the sudden increase of PKR members at the Julau division in Sarawak just before the party elections in the state, Mohamed Azmin who is also the party’s deputy president urged the Central Election Committee (JPP) to immediately resolve the issue.

“This is a very serious problem which can destroy the party.

“The JPP and the PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail must look at this matter seriously,” he said.

The Sarawak PKR elections are set to be held tomorrow and on Sunday, involving 29 divisions.

The polling process in the Julau division is expected to be ‘hot’ and drawing attention following the sudden surge in membership from more than 600 in June to 13,000. — Bernama