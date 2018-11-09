Most predators in child sexual crimes are known to victims, say police

Selangor CID Chief AC Fadzil Ahmat speaks during a press conference at IPK Selangor, Shah Alam May 2, 2017. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Nov 9 — Statistics by the Selangor police revealed that 75.7 per cent of cases involving sexual crimes against children that were reported in Selangor since January this year were committed by persons known to the victims.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department head AC Fadzil Ahmat said the sexual predators known to the victims were the father or stepfather, grandfather, older brother, babysitter’s husband or son, neighbour and mother’s boyfriend.

He said the statistics also showed an increase in the number of cases, to 333 cases from 287 cases during the corresponding period last year.

Of the 333 cases reported so far this year, he said, 201 cases involving children below the age of 18 as the victims, had been prosecuted, with 82 cases given “No Further Action” (NFA) and 51 others still pending.

“We expect the number to increase further with teh approaching school holiday. Hence, we hope for cooperation from parents to always monitor their children’s movement and action, especially when using handphones and accessing the social media,” he said at the Selangor CID Media Talk here today.

Fadzil said among factors contributing to sexual crimes against children were social media influence, technology development, lackadaisical attitude of parents towards their children’s activities and movements, curiosity and peer group influence.

He said victims of sexual crimes, or the witnesses, could contact any police station nearest to them to report on sexual crimes or for assistance.

“In this matter, the role of teachers in schools is very important to detect changes in their students, like them becoming depressed or quiet. Teachers should lodge a police report if they suspect their students are victims of sexual crime,” he added.

To facilitate recording of statements by victims of child sexual crime, he said, the police had set up the Child Interview Centre (CIC) at all contingents and they were manned by trained officers who would record statements of victims below the age of 16. — Bernama