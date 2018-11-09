Dr M: No strings attached in Japan’s issuance of Samurai bonds to Malaysia

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivers the keynote address at the World Chinese Economic Forum in Serdang November 9, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the Japanese government is not putting any condition in its offer to guarantee the issuance of RM7.4 billion Samurai bond to Malaysia.

“No, there are no strings attached,” he told reporters after delivering his keynote address at the World Chinese Economic Forum at Seri Kembangan near here, today.

Dr Mahathir was asked whether there was any condition set by the Japanese government, for example in exchange for Japanese companies to get involved in mega infrastructure projects in Malaysia, when making the offer.

He pointed out that the yen-denominated loan would be used to repay the country’s existing loans or to be spent for development projects.

The Samurai Bond has a tenure of 10 years and is expected to be issued before March next year via Japan Bank of International Cooperation at an indicative coupon of 0.65 per cent. — Bernama