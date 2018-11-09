Shahidan thumbs nose at arrest warrant, says he’s ‘facing God’ now

Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim has downplayed the arrest warrant and court order against him believed to be over a charge of child molest, saying he is currently occupied with his religious obligations in Mecca. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim has downplayed the arrest warrant and court order against him believed to be over a charge of child molest, saying he is currently occupied with his religious obligations in Mecca.

“I didn’t know bcause I am in Mecca,” he told Utusan Malaysia, referring to his minor pilgrimage of umrah.

“I am facing Allah. If they wish to do anything, up to them since they are in power,” he added, but did not elaborate further.

The former minister in the Prime Minister’s Department has been ordered to present himself at the Sessions Court this Monday to face charges, believed related to a molest case involving an underage girl.

Earlier in the day, Sessions Court judge Johari Abu Hassan had issued a warrant of arrest against Shahidan for failing to be present in court to face charges.

Shahidan had allegedly molested a girl who was just over 15 years last month.

Shahidan, however, denied it and added that the police report lodged against him on this had been withdrawn.

The father of the girl had claiemd that the matter had been amicably resolved and the family deemed that there was no need to blow it out of proportion.