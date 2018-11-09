Perak govt will not interfere in PAFA president election

Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim announces his resignation as president of the Perak Football Association in Ipoh November 8, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 9 — The state government will not interfere in the election of the new Perak Football Association (PAFA) president to replace Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim who resigned yesterday.

State Youth and Sports Committee chairman Howard Lee Chuan How said this was due to the stand of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) led-government of not interfering into the affairs of any sport association.

“I wish to stress that the association’s affair is the right of the association and its members as well as committee and the state government will not meddle into such matter.

“This is the stand of the Federal government and state government to give independence to football practitioners to make their own decisions without the intervention of the government,” he told a media conference at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan here today.

In this regard, Lee praised Hasnul’s decision to resign from the post to take responsibility following improper actions when celebrating the success of Malaysia Cup by The Bos Gaurus.

Yesterday, Hasnul who is the State Communications, Multimedia, NGO and Cooperative Development Committee chairman tendered his resignation as PAFA president after taking the post on July 21. — Bernama