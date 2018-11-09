Dr M: I have no time for personal party squabbles

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today he is too busy trying to fix the country to get involved in PPBM’s internal politics. — Picture by Abdul Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today he is too busy trying to fix the country to get involved in PPBM’s internal politics.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, also the Prime Minister, had responded as such when a question was posed to him in a video posted on the PPBM’s Facebook page today.

The question was referring to complaints of several PPBM leaders accused of turning a deaf ear towards fellow party members’ grouses, with some leaders apparently dropping entire committees and its members that were not aligned ideologically.

“That is their opinion, there are some people who will be heard, some who won’t be heard.

“We have many leaders who now we are busy trying to heal and restore the nation’s coffers, and if we take the time to listen to complaints and if that is their fight, it is hard for us to spare them much time,” he said.

Dr Mahathir, who advised party members to remain humble to the struggles of PPBM, also admitted that during its conceptualisation, several party leaders were appointed and not elected.

He explained the party leaders were appointed on hopes they could contribute to building the party, but some had disappointed and became selfish and power hungry when given reigns within the party.

“But later, we found out when they already become leaders, they are the type to save themselves, they don’t allow other admissions and think it is better to have fewer people as members so that they can remain as leaders.

“That is a challenge and that is dangerous for us. If we have selfish characteristics while in our post, this party will become like Umno and will eventually be rejected by the people,” he said.