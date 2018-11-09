First look at Hugh Jackman and Zach Galifianakis’ ‘Missing Link’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Missing Link’ that features the voice talents of Hugh Jackman, Zach Galifianakis and Zoe Saldana among others.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 9 — Annapurna Pictures and animation studio Laika have released the first trailer for animated fantasy Missing Link that features the voice talents of Hugh Jackman, Zach Galifianakis and Zoe Saldana among others.

Jackman plays charismatic Sir Lionel Frost who sets out to in search of the legendary titular monster (Galifianakis) to prove its existence with the help of Adelina Fortnight (Saldana).

The voice cast also includes Emma Thompson, Timothy Olyphant, David Walliams, Matt Lucas, Ching Valdes-Aran, Stephen Fry, and Amrita Acharia.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The charismatic Sir Lionel Frost considers himself to be the world’s foremost investigator of myths and monsters. The trouble is none of his small-minded high-society peers seems to recognise this. Sir Lionel’s last chance for acceptance by the adventuring elite rests on travelling to America’s Pacific Northwest to prove the existence of a legendary creature. A living remnant of Man’s primitive ancestry: The Missing Link.”

Missing Link is set for US release on April 19, 2019.