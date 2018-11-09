Malay group given a week to apologise to deputy minister over ‘communist’ shirt claim

Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong has demanded JMM president Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah to apologise in seven days over the latter’s remark accusing him wearing a ‘communist’ uniform. — Picture via Facebook/ Liew Chin Tong

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong has demanded Jaringan Melayu Malaysia (JMM) president Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah to apologise in seven days over the latter’s remark accusing him wearing a “communist” uniform.

Liew’s lawyer Pang Hock Liang confirmed a letter of demand has been sent to Azwanddin, and failure to apologise and paying a sum as damages for injuring his reputation, will result in legal proceedings.

“We are instructed by our client to and hereby demand from you the followings: to publish within seven days upon receipt of this letter, in your Facebook page/account and all the national papers in the Bahasa Malaysia, Chinese and Tamil language, an apology in terms to be approved by us on our client’s behalf,” said in the letter dated today.

The letter was referring to Azwanddin’ statement on his Facebook page on Liew’s choice of to wear khaki coloured uniform during an official visit to a camp and called the deputy minister as rude for wearing a “communist” shirt in an official function.

Last month, Liew had worn the khaki coloured outfit when inspecting an honour guard during an official visit to an Armed Forces camp.

The deputy minister said there was nothing wrong with his attire then as it was the formal corporate uniform issued by the Defence Ministry to officials attending any official Armed Forces function.