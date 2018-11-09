Dr M: I asked Zahid to dissolve Umno, party no longer what it used to be

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today admitted he had asked Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to dissolve Umno. — Picture by Abdul Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today admitted he had asked Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to dissolve Umno.

Dr Mahathir said he did so because Umno no longer represented its original principles and struggles.

“Honestly there is no Umno, just a registered party; its principles and struggles are no longer there.

“What is the point of members remaining in Umno, which has strayed from its battles and now prioritises money; they follow cash is king, and because of that Umno needs to be dissolved,” he said in a video posted on PPBM’s Facebook page today.

Dr Mahathir, also PPBM chairman, said that Umno had never lost before this general election, and only tasted defeat when its leaders prioritised the pursuit of wealth over other matters.

He said those wanting to join PPBM are free to do so as the party fought for “race, religion and country.”

“We will not receive people who still believe the idea that entering in a political party means getting opportunities,” Dr Mahathir said.

He added that several Umno members and leaders had spoken to him and declared total ignorance over the supposed embezzled cash from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, which he found impossible considering its global coverage.

“If they really did not know would means they never cared for the fight of their party and settled for the treatment they received from the leaders.

“If people like this remain members of Umno, they will continue to spoil Umno and if people like this enter Bersatu, they will destroy Bersatu,” he said.