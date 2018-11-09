Putrajaya says FundMyHome not a monopoly, more players welcome

Tony Pua said the government expects more platforms like FundMyHome to surface once the nuts and bolts of the scheme have been ironed out by the first quarter of 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The peer-to-peer crowdfunding platform, FundMyHome, will not have a monopoly over the newly-proposed home financing scheme sector, the political secretary to Minister of Finance Tony Pua said today.

The Damansara MP said the government expects more platforms to surface once the nuts and bolts of the scheme have been ironed out by the first quarter of 2019.

“Let me explain, FundMyHome is not a monopoly,” Pua told a forum on Budget 2019 organised by AmBank here.

“The Securities Commission will regulate as more exchange platforms will come in, we are open to more coming in,” he added.

Sceptics of the scheme have raised over how FundMyHome have been entrusted to lead the pilot project, after it was revealed that the platform’s owners are linked to leaders within the Pakatan Harapan government.

Pua explained that the scheme was included under PH’s maiden budget as part of efforts to seek “innovative” solutions to the country’s housing problem.

Financing has been found to be the chief factor preventing lower income earners, or the “B40s”, to buy homes. Most are unable to pass banks’ strict loan requirements and buy their first home.

