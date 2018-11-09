Penang announces RM1,000 bonus for civil servants

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today announced a RM1,000 or half-month bonus for civil servants under Budget 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 9 — The Penang state government announced today a RM1,000 or half-month bonus for civil servants under Budget 2019.

The bonus, which will be paid out to 3,915 civil servants, will cost the state a total of RM5.23 million.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the bonus will be paid out next month.

The state government will also be paying out a total of RM832,000 to KAFA teachers, Islamic religious school teachers, tahfiz teachers, and Chinese private school teachers and staff.

“We have also allocated RM1.2 million to ease the burden of fishermen where about 3,000 fishermen will benefit from this,” he said.

He said the state government will continue with this year’s policy to reduce the assessment rates for ratepayers of both local councils.

Low-cost and low-medium cost housing owners will continue to get 50 per cent reduction in their assessment rates while other house owners will continue to get three per cent discount.

Meanwhile, the state government has allocated RM7 million for the upgrading works of the North Seafront in George Town by George Town Conservation and Development Corporation Sdn Bhd (GTCDC) while Penang Island City Council will fund another RM12 million for the project.

“GTCDC is also planning upgrading works for the East Seafront along the abandoned godowns next to the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal,” he said.

He said the area will be restored and turned into public recreational space and the restoration project will cost about RM4 million.