Proton unveils new 4s outlet in Cairo

A Proton logo on a car at a Proton showroom in Puchong, Malaysia October 3, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Proton has expanded its reach in Egypt with the unveiling of its newly refurbished 4S (sales, service, spare parts, shop for body and paint) outlet, Alpha Ezz Elarab in Abbou Rawash, Cairo.

The 1.5 hectare outlet is owned and managed by Proton’s sole Egyptian distributor, Alpha Group Ezz Elarab.

In a statement today, Alpha Group Ezz Elarab’s owner, Hisham Ezz Elarab said the team was working to re-establish the Proton brand by following the dynamic changes happening to the brand in Malaysia.

“Aside from being the sole importer, Alpha Group Ezz Elarab is also the first company to carry Proton’s latest corporate identity in a showroom outside of Malaysia,” he said.

Meanwhile Proton’s Director of International Sales, Steven Xu Yuan said Egypt had the potential to play a bigger role in helping Proton achieve its future sales targets by increasing the export sales volume.

“Proton and our Egyptian importer have to work closely to ensure the market needs are met when addressing the product and pricing fit for buyers here,” he said.

In September, 246 Proton cars consisting mainly of left hand drive versions of the Proton Saga and Proton Exora arrived in Egypt.

The distribution of the cars will be handled by Alpha Group Ezz Elarab with cars being sent to the seven branches and dealers serving the market.

Xu said Alpha Group Ezz Elarab was confident of achieving its sales target of 1,400 units for 2019 with the expected arrival of the revised versions of the Saga and Exora Plus model in the middle of the year. — Bernama