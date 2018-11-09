Penang govt allocates RM56.8m for Islamic development

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state will continue to place emphasis on strengthening the institution of Islam in Penang through various Islamic religious development programmes. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 9 — Penang allocated RM56.8 million for Islamic development in the state under its Budget 2019.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (PH — Padang Kota) said the state will continue to place emphasis on strengthening the institution of Islam in Penang through various Islamic religious development programmes.

“Some of the developments that were implemented included the construction of new mosques in the state,” he said.

He added that the state is also concerned with the development of Islamic religious schools as is evidenced with the construction of a new Islamic religious school in Masjid Seberang Perai Selatan and in Masjid Abdullah Fahim which will be completed end of this year.

The state government had also allocated RM5 million to build an Islamic Digital Library in the state next year.

He said the project is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2019.

The state government started phase two of its Penang Digital Library at a cost of RM10.8 million this year and it is expected to be open for operations in December this year.

“We will be building a RM4.6 million digital library in Butterworth and the Butterworth Digital Library will be completed by October next year,” he said.

The state government also allocated a total RM12 million under educational aid for mission schools, vernacular schools and Islamic religious schools.