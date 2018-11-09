Bursa falls nearly 1pc at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia is stuck firmly in negative positions as persistent selling dominates the stock exchange. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Bursa Malaysia fell further at mid-afternoon today with the benchmark index declining 0.93 per cent on persistent selling in heavyweights amid bearish sentiment surrounding regional stock markets.

The expectation of another round of interest rate hike in the US has reduced risk-appetite among investors.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI lost 16.14 points to 1,705.28 compared with yesterday's close of 1,721.42 after opening 2.14 points lower at 1,719.28.

On the broader market, decliners beat advancers 548 to 188, with 299 counters unchanged, 819 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.10 billion shares worth RM948.89 million.

Regionally, the Singapore Straits Times index was 0.52 per cent easier at 3,077.23, Japan’s Nikkei 225 reduced 1.05 per cent to 22,250.25, South Korea’s Kospi was 0.31 per cent lower at 2,086.09, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng improved 0.31 per cent to 26,227.72.

Among heavyweights, Maybank lost 11 sen to RM9.21, PBBank and Tenaga reduced two sen each to RM24.68 and RM14.92, respectively, while PChem and CIMB were 12 sen lower at RM9.58 and RM5.57, respectively.

For actives, SapNRG and Seacera added half-a-sen to 36.5 sen and 26 sen, respectively, PresBhd added one sen to 72.5 sen, while BornOil and TatGiap were flat at five sen and 21 sen.

The FBM Emas Index declined 112.27 points to 11,828.55, the FBMT 100 Index reduced 111.54 points to 11,669.14, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 112.55 points to 12,011.85.

The FBM Ace Index decreased 58.0 points to 4,954.78 and the FBM70 dipped 136.42 points to 13,824.49.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index lost 33.25 points to 7,335.98, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 1.78 points to 173.42 and the Financial Services Index fell 156.11 points to 17,140.92. — Bernama