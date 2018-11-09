Penang sets aside RM10m for hill slope rehab

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and other state officials visit the site of a landslide in Paya Terubong October 19, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 9 — The Penang state government will allocate RM10 million to hill slope repair works under the state budget for 2019.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (PH - Padang Kota) said the state government took incidents such as the fatal Bukit Kukus landslide seriously.

“It is the state’s agenda to prevent such incidents from happening again, so we are allocating RM10 million for works to repair slopes in the state,” he said.

He said the state government has planted a total of 363,655 trees on the island and 255,315 trees on the mainland over the past 10 years.

Chow said another 100,000 will be added over the next five years, allocating RM5.2 million to both local councils for this purpose.

He also announced the launch of “Global Business Service (GBS) @ Mayang”, “GBS by the Sea” and GBS PDC to spur the GBS sector in the state.

“Until now, about 20 companies are expected to join GBS @ Mayang with will provide 2,000 new jobs to locals,” he said.

He said GBS by the Sea, a new development in Bayan Lepas, will cost RM200 million involving two phases.

“Phase One started in January this year and is expected to complete by 2020 to provide 3,000 job opportunities,” he said.

GBS PDC, by Penang Development Corporation, in Bayan Baru, is expected to cost RM20 million and slated to complete by September 2019.