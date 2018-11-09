Focus on your football career instead of marriage, Anim Ezati tells boyfriend Safawi

Anim Ezati is giving a chance for Safawi Rasid to focus on career. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Nov 9 — TV3 presenter Anim Ezati Rizki said she does not want to get in the way of footballer Safawi Rasid’s current success.

She told ProjekMM she wanted Safawi to focus more on his career rather than talking about marriage.

Anim, who is host for 999, Malaysia Hari Ini and Pitch Side, admitted both of them were in a serious relationship but added they are in a phase of focusing on their careers.

“We chose to focus on our work.

“We are always available for each other but we are allowed to meet other people too,” she said.

Anim, 26, said there was no need to rush things as Safawi is still young and there are plenty of opportunities ahead of him.

“I’ve known him for the last two years and it is the first time I was in a relationship with someone younger.

“There are still many things for him to explore,” she said.

Safawi, 21, was recently named Most Valuable Player at Anugerah Bola Sepak Kebangsaan 2018.

He also won awards for Best Midfielder and Most Promising Player.