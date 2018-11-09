Zaid: I was talking about Daim and his billionaire buddies

Zaid clarified today that he was referring to Tun Daim Zainuddin and the latter’s friends when he claimed the government was being run by billionaires. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Datuk Zaid Ibrahim clarified today that he was referring to Tun Daim Zainuddin and the latter’s friends when he claimed the government was being run by billionaires.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad challenged Zaid yesterday to show where he had supposedly parked his billions, after he was asked to respond to the latter’s comments.

“Tun M was visibly upset with my statement. It was unfortunate that he misunderstood my writing. I did not say he had billions.

“Even more unfortunate I had to tell what others are saying, which is, Tun Daim and his billionaire friends are running the govt,” Zaid wrote on Twitter.

The former minister wrote on Wednesday that Pakatan Harapan’s 2018 election manifesto was written by idealists who promised a welfare state and said the problem was that the “real” decision makers in the government were not socialists or supporters of the welfare system.

Instead, he said, they were billionaires and towkays who were in line with Dr Mahathir’s economic philosophy and liked selling assets and favoured creating more wealthy businessmen.