Dr Siti Hasmah launches Malaysia’s first 24-hour bookstore

Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali officiates the opening of BookXcess’ 24-hour store in Tamarind Square, Cyberjaya November 9, 2018. — Bernama pic

CYBERJAYA, Nov 9 — Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, wife of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, today launched here the BookXcess latest store touted as Malaysia's first 24-hour bookstore.

The BookXcess Cyberjaya branch, located at Tamarind Square, comprises an area of 37,000 sq ft with over half a million books on numerous topics.

Dr Siti Hasmah signed a plaque which had the words: ‘A book warrior and a true believer in the power of reading’.

She also handed over a donation of RM5,000 worth of books, in support of a programme to nurture young readers, to Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Union, Cyberjaya, and Sekolah Kebangsaan Cyberjaya from Tujuan Gemilang Sdn Bhd, the owner of Tamarind Square.

Jacqueline Ng, co-founder of BookXcess, in her speech, said the Tamarind Square branch is the seventh outlet after the first BookXcess outlet opened in Amcorp Mall in 2006. — Bernama