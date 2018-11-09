Fashion designers Bernard Chandran, Joe Chia lend touch to new KL hotel

The RuMa Hotel and Residences will feature designs by the two Malaysian fashion icons. — Pictures courtesy of The RuMa

PETALING JAYA, Nov 9 — The staff and decor of soon-to-open hotel and residences The RuMa may very well give guests a run for their money in the style department.

The property, which is set to open its doors on November 30, will showcase designs by two renowned Malaysians in the fashion scene — Datuk Seri Bernard Chandran and Joe Chia.

The lobby will boast a centrepiece named “Kebayaku,” a 3-D work of art crafted from geometrical gold squares and butterfly-shaped cut metal, inspired by traditional metal elements used in auspicious occasions.

Bernard Chandran’s 'Kebayaku' in the making.

“Why gold? Because it symbolises prosperity and health and Malaysians simply love all things that shine,” said Bernard.

Chia, who previously collaborated with Japanese fast fashion giant Uniqlo, was appointed to design and conceptualise the hotel staff uniform.

“The hotel uniform was built around the notion of entwining the past, the present and the future.

“We wanted to create a collection that can withstand the test of time, reflecting the past through traditional silhouettes and layering while infusing a twist of the modern minimalist,” said Chia, who is known for his gender-fluid monochrome and minimal creations.

The hotel staff will wear uniform designed by Joe Chia.

The Urban Resort Concepts (URC) property is also Kuala Lumpur’s only member of The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW), a consortium of luxury hotels and resorts headquartered in New York.

The RuMa pays homage to Malaysian culture and heritage as well as the city’s colonial past in a contemporary setting and is located on Jalan Kia Peng.