Groups want state to axe proposal to build hotels on Penang Hill

A hawk soars by at Curtis Crest on Penang Hill. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP) and Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) urged the Penang chief minister to terminate plans to construct two hotels on Penang Hil.

SM Mohamed, who heads both groups, said the construction would jeopardise the delicate environs there and increase the risk of landslides.

“This is the prudent approach as nature has already taught the state serious lessons.

“Let’s not make further mistakes that would cost further lives and environmental degradation,” he said in a statement.

Chow announced yesterday that the state granted planning approval for the hotels to be constructed, with work set to start next year.

Penang has suffered two deadly landslides in consecutive years.